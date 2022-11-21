Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Sweet Video to Elton John on His Final U.S. Tour Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a special message to Elton John ahead of the last U.S. show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Sunday night (Nov. 20).

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a video played during Disney+’s Countdown to Elton Live ahead of its broadcast of his final show at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which is the final North American date of his farewell tour. “And we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

After offering his own “congratulations,” the prince added, “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being a friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that,” Harry concluded. “But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career.”

Of course, Sir Elton’s friendship with the late Princess Diana dates all the way back to before Harry’s birth, when he was asked to perform at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party in 1981. Elton and Princess Diana remained close for the remainder of her life, and the singer famously performed “Candle in the Wind 1997” at her funeral in 1997. (The song rocketed to No. 1 when he released the studio version following the service; it went on to spend 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.)

Elton’s farewell concert also featured a number of special, in-person guests throughout the night, including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile.

Watch Harry and Meghan’s well wishes for John below.