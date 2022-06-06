Prince George Sings Along to Rod Stewart’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ Performance During Queen’s Jubilee: Watch

Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England.

Ba ba ba! The spotlight may have been on Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee, but it was Prince George who stole the show thanks to his “Sweet Caroline” sing-along.

The entire country of Britain celebrated on Saturday (June 4) with a “Platinum Party at the Palace” concert at Buckingham Palace featuring Diana Ross, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Queen + Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, and more.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Neil Diamond Rod Stewart See latest videos, charts and news

When Stewart launched into a rendition of Neil Diamond‘s classic “Sweet Caroline,” 7-year-old Prince George and his dad, Prince William, were caught on camera excitedly singing along as they waved miniature Union Jack flags. (While Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte were seated nearby with their own flags, the queen herself didn’t actually attend the concert due to ongoing health concerns.)

During the star-studded event, which was attended by 22,000 concertgoers, Prince Charles and Prince William also gave speeches dedicated to Queen Elizabeth and her 70-year reign over the British monarchy. “Your Majesty … Mummy, the scale of this evening’s celebration and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee is our way of saying ‘thank you,'” Prince Charles said during his remarks while Duchess Camilla stood by his side.

The curtain is set to rise on a stage musical of Diamond’s music — titled A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical — at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer. In March, Broadway veteran Will Swenson was announced as the show’s leading man.

Check out Prince George’s adorable “Sweet Caroline” moment with Prince William at the 4:30 mark here, and check out a clip below.