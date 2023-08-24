Prince & The New Power Generation’s ‘Diamonds & Pearls’ Getting Reissue With 47 Unreleased Tracks

Prince fans: Get ready to put on your “Diamonds and Pearls” once more.

Paisley Park Enterprises announced Thursday (Aug. 24) that it will release a super deluxe edition of Diamonds and Pearls, the 13th studio album by the High Priest of Pop. Diamonds and Pearls — which marked Prince’s first album with backing band The New Power Generation — will be reissued through a partnership with Sony Music and will be available through all physical, digital and streaming partners. The album will contain a total of 47 previously unreleased tracks, in addition to an unreleased two-hour concert from Prince’s vault.

The album will be released in three formats: The largest reissue, the super deluxe edition, will have seven CDs plus a Blu-ray or a 12 LP plus Blu-ray with audio-only download and streaming. The deluxe edition will contain a double CD or four LPs on 180 gram vinyl, and the remastered album will contain, depending on the buyer’s choice, a single CD, a double off white “pearl” colored 180 gram vinyl LP (US only), or a double clear “diamond” colored 180 gram vinyl LP with download and streaming.

Diamonds and Pearls first arrived in 1991 and peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200, spending a total of 46 weeks on the chart. Each of the set’s singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100: “Gett Off” (No. 21), “Cream” (No. 1), “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night” (No. 23), “Insatiable” (No. 77) and the title track, “Diamonds and Pearls” (No. 3).

The new edition of Diamonds and Pearls will arrive Oct. 27. The various versions of the album range from $12.98 to $394.98 and are available to pre-order here.