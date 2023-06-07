Primavera Sound Madrid Cancels Day One Due to ‘Safety Reasons’

Primavera Sound Madrid revealed on Wednesday (June 7) that it has canceled its opening day due to safety concerns over severe weather.

In a statement stared to social media, Primavera Sound revealed that the first day of the festival was canceled “due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday (June 8), with heavy storms during the afternoon.”

The statement continued that tickets for Thursday will be valid for either the Friday or Saturday dates. If not used, the tickets will be refunded automatically. “We will continue to keep you informed of any new developments through the festival’s official communication channels on the website and social networks. We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your support,” the message concludes.

Related Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Robbery

Explore Explore Primavera Sound See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While the opening day at Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey was called off, the free Cívitas Metropolitano event is still scheduled to go as planned with performers Jake Bugg, Confidence Man and Pet Shop Boys.

Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Baby Keem, Four Tet, Fred Again…, Skrillex and the Moldy Peaches lead Friday’s lineup, while Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Bad Gyal, FKA Twigs, Maneskin, St. Vincent and the War on Drugs are among Saturday’s acts. Check out the full lineup here, and see Primavera Sound’s statement below.