President Biden Shares Snap With Billie Eilish and Finneas In The White House

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, 2021 in London.

President Biden spends his day-to-day rubbing shoulders with world leaders. And sometimes, leaders of the pop music world.

The POTUS caught up with Billie Eilish and producer Finneas when the siblings stopped into Washington, D.C. during the early stages of the “Bad Guy” singer’s latest tour.

Biden shared a picture of himself at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, flanked by pop’s hottest famous siblings.

“When I heard my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House,” reads his post on Instagram. “Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander.”

Eilish visited the capital on Feb. 9 for a concert at Capital One Arena, one of the first swings of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

The North American dates will run through April 9, where the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer will close out with three nights in Los Angeles. Following the L.A. dates, Eilish will headline two weekends of Coachella in Indio, Calif.

She’ll resume touring in Europe and the United Kingdom in June for a month before setting off to Australia and New Zealand in September.

Eilish’s trek is in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which logged multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in July 2021.

She can add to her bulging trophy cabinet at the 64th Grammy Awards, where she’s nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album, and at the 2022 Academy Awards, with a nod for original song with the James Bond theme “No Time to Die.”