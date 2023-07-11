×
Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Sizzling Savage X Fenty Lingerie: See the Photos

The musician is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna
Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna has never paid any regard to traditional maternity fashion, and that goes for lingerie, too.

In a series of photos shared to social media Monday (July 10), the 35-year-old musician-turned-mogul showed off her third-trimester baby bump while premiering a coral Savage X Fenty bra and panties set. Ri was smoldering for the camera in pink stilettos, and her tattoos were on full display from top to … ahem … bottom.

“new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn!” the “Umbrella” singer, who’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, captioned the post. “head over to savageX.com.”

Based on the new products listed on the Savage website, Rihanna is sporting the Sheer X Demi Spacer Bra in the shade red pink in her new photos. The bra comes in three colors and features a small “X” charm in the center.

This is far from the first time Ri has modeled her own clothes, and certainly isn’t the first time she’s done so pregnant. In May, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her clothing company with a bump-bearing shoot in Savage X Fenty underwear, and in June, she debuted a jokey T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Use a Condom.”

And while Rihanna is clearly still very much involved with the brand, she stepped down from her role as CEO of Savage in June. Former Anthropologie CEO Hillary Super took over as the company’s leader, while Ri transitioned into an executive chairman position.

See photos from Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty shoot below:

