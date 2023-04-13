Rihanna Stuns in Bump-Hugging Dress at Fenty Beauty Event: See the Photos

As usual, Rihanna looked stunning at a recent event for Fenty Beauty. While promoting new products and celebrating her brand’s partnership with Ulta, the 35-year-old Grammy winner stepped out wearing all white from head to toe, complete with a snug undershirt that showed off her baby bump.

The “Umbrella” singer, who’s currently expecting baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky, took her monochrome moment very seriously, pairing her white denim jacket and skirt with matching heels, earrings and eyeshadow. Known for rocking looks that challenge the norms of maternity clothing, Ri chose a low-waisted skirt that proudly put her bump on display.

Photos and videos from the event were posted on Fenty Beauty’s official account Wednesday (April 12), along with clips of the mogul making a surprise onstage appearance to present her Glass Slipper gloss at the Ulta Beauty: Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful conference. “I had to see you guys in person,” she told screaming fans, later blowing a kiss to the crowd.

“You guys have been so supportive of the Fenty brand,” she continued. “Ever since we launched at Ulta Beauty, I wanted to show up in person and thank you.”

The outing comes just one day after RiRi gave fans a glimpse into her first Easter with her first child, an 11-month-old son she shares with Rocky. The musician posted photos of the little boy adorably petting baby bunnies and gnawing on colorful eggs, gushing, “Look at heeeeee!!!!”

See snaps of Rihanna showing off her baby bump at Ulta’s Fenty Beauty event below: