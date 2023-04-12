Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Psycho’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Yet another one of Post Malone‘s music videos has reached a notable milestone. YouTube announced on Wednesday (April 12) that the rapper’s video for his 2018 track “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, has hit a one billion views.

The visual for the song features Malone in a post-apocalyptic space, driving in an army-sized tank through an arid climate before reaching a location piled high with garbage, decay and wild animals. In the short, Malone happens upon a lost child with blonde hair and blue eyes, who later disappears into the environment without a trace.

The climate then changes to a snowy landscape and Ty Dolla $ign appears in the video to deliver his verse alongside Malone, the two dressed in furs amidst plane wreckage. The child ultimately ends up being safe and sound, and is fiercely protected by a feral dog at the end of the visual.

“Psycho” marks Malone’s fifth video to hit one billion views on YouTube. “Sunflower” currently sits at two billion views, while “Congratulations,” “White Iverson” and “I Like You (A Happier Song)” are the others that have crossed the one billion threshold.

Released as the second single off of the rapper’s 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys, “Psycho” additionally marked Malone’s second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The track charted for a total of 39 weeks on the all-genre tally. Beerbongs & Bentleys spent three of its 258 charting weeks on the Billboard 200 in the No. 1 spot on the chart.

Revisit “Psycho” in the video above.