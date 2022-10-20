Post Malone Twists Ankle Onstage in Atlanta

Post Malone suffered another onstage injury this week while performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia — this time, twisting his ankle while performing “Psycho.”

Explore Explore Post Malone See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a video shared to TikTok, the artist is seen tripping, but catching himself before falling down. He tries to continue performing, but soon begins limping and gets down to his knees to finish the song.

In another video posted to Twitter, Malone addressed the situation. “Tell you what, there’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out, which is pretty f—ing badass,” he says in the clip. “I just twisted up my ankle a little bit over on that hole there.”

Last month, Posty took a nasty spill during a show in St. Louis on Sept. 17, when he accidentally fell into an open trap door on the stage while performing his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Circles.”

The singer added that he was taken to the hospital and given a clean bill of health, with manager Dre London later revealing that, luckily, the rapper didn’t break anything, bud did suffer bruised ribs. “They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he said. Malone was strutting down an extended ramp when he accidentally stepped into an uncovered hole that was used to lower his guitar in the incident. After crashing hard onto the stage floor, he clutched his ribcage in immense pain before calling for medical assistance. After leaving the stage for about 15 minutes, the singer returned and thanked the audience for their patience.