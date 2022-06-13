Post Malone Announces Twelve Carat North American Tour With Roddy Ricch: Here Are the Dates

Post Malone is hitting the road this fall. The 26-year-old rapper announced Monday (June 13) that he is set to embark on a two-month North American tour in support of his newly released fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache — with a little help from special guest Roddy Ricch.

Produced by Live Nation, the Twelve Carat tour begins Sept. 10 in Omaha, Neb., before making stops in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Vancouver and more. Wrapping up in Los Angeles Nov. 15, the tour spans a total of 33 dates. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s website, with a presale for Citibank cardholders starting Tuesday (June 14).

Roddy Ricch, who was also a featured artist on Twelve Carat Toothache track “Cooped Up,” is on board for most of the tour dates, with some exceptions toward the end of September and at the beginning of October. There currently isn’t a secondary supporting act to fill in for the “The Box” rapper at these shows.

Released June 3, the 14 tracks on Twelve Carat Toothache also feature guest spots from Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and The Kid Laroi. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning Post his fourth consecutive top five-charting project — the entirety of his charting releases.

Ahead of the album’s release, the “Circles” artist spoke to Billboard in January about both his excitement and nerves over hitting the road for the songs on Twelve Carat Toothache. “I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them, but at the same time, it’s such an a– kicker,” he said. “My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me. There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on.”

“You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times,” he continued. “It’s the give-and-take — you give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

See the 33 dates for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour below: