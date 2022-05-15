Post Malone Joined by Roddy Ricch & Fleet Foxes During ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Debut: Watch

Post Malone had a little help from his friends during the superstar’s Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on May 14.

For his first-time appearing on the iconic sketch comedy series, Posty performed two tracks from his long-awaited upcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

For his first song, the 26-year-old was joined by Roddy Ricch for their recent collab “Cooped Up.” Malone appeared solo during the first half of the performance, sporting an all-black outfit and standing amid large circular lights resembling candles. Halfway through, Ricch stepped out to spice things up, reuniting with his his “Wow.” remix partner.

Later during the Selena Gomez-hosted episode, Posty returned for a moving live debut of his new song “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.” Surrounded by fog and donning a white shirt with black suspenders and a long black dress, Malone passionately crooned the track while surrounded by a backing vocal group that included Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold.

The soon-to-be dad’s forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is scheduled for release on June 3. The set is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd. Posty’s last album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2019. It was also the top album on the year-end Top Billboard 200 Albums chart in 2020.

Watch Malone’s SNL musical performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.