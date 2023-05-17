Congratulations! Post Malone Helps Scottish Artist Pay House Deposit

Post Malone has made a 12 carat gesture by helping a Scottish singer in his quest to buy a home.

The “Rockstar” singer star immediately hit it off with Gregor Hunter Coleman, who he caught singing in Glasgow’s Wunderbar last Friday night (May 12).



According to the BBC, the pair sang and chatted through the evening. As the night progressed, Posty generously chipped in money towards a house deposit, for which the Scotsman has been saving his pennies.



After completing his set, Coleman was invited over to meet Posty. “He said, do you want a drink?,” Coleman tells BBC Scotland. “I was like, listen, I’m saving for a house so I’m not drinking just now. Which was daft, my mates were, like, why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?”



Posty respected the singer’s decision and extended an invitation for him to perform at his official afterparty the following night. “He started saying, how much will you charge? I said nothing, it’s Post Malone, this is the chance of a lifetime.”

Malone “got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit,” in an encounter he described as “bizarre”.



The pair exchanged details and the Scot is keen to present music to his new pal. And how much money did the superstar donate to Coleman’s cause? The singer is keeping mum on that.

Taking to social media, Coleman describes the catchup as “a life changing experience.”

The time “spent with this gent chatting and jamming was life changing in itself, not to mention what followed. This could be my time to hit the ground running.”

Malone was in the city performing at the Hydro on May 13, part of the U.K. and Europe leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, which kicked off last September for a North America run, and passed through Australia and New Zealand earlier in the year.



The action doesn’t end there. Posty set a swag of RIAA records last month and released a new greatest hits compilation The Diamond Collection, which includes his new pop-leaning number “Chemical.”

There’s more music on the way, with a fifth album, Austin, due out July 28, and the first single from it dropping this Friday (May 19), “Mourning.”

