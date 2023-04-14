×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Post Malone Switches Things Up With New Pop Single ‘Chemical’: Stream It Now

"Chemical" is Post Malone's first release of the year, following his 2022 single "Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack."

Post Malone
Post Malone Adam DeGross*

Just in time to soundtrack Coachella and almost a year after his chart-topping fourth studio album Twelve Carat Tooth, Post Malone returns with a pop-centric, summer-ready single, “Chemical.”

Explore

Explore

Post Malone

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The chorus is bright and catchy, a contrast from much of the 27-year-old artist’s more moody and somber offerings. He initially teased the song on Wednesday (April 12), sharing a 15 second clip with fans on Twitter in a tweet that read, “Chemical out Friday.”

Related

Colin Hay photo by Georgia Ginnivan

Colin Hay, Colleen Ironside to Be Saluted at 2023 APRA Music Awards

While the track’s production boast a happy vibe, the lyrics tell a more on-brand story for the Utah-based artist. “Fresh out of the party / Smoking in the car with you / Seven nation army / Fighting in the bar with you,” he sings in the chorus.

On Thursday (April 13), Post Malone shared a photo of himself on Instagram smoking in a car (likely a play on the chorus), writing, “A big cheers to all my big special gamers out there Please listen to my new song tonight at midnight. I love you.”

In his 2022 cover story, Post Malone told Billboard that he was “trying to rebuild” himself amidst label pressures surrounding his art. “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

Listen to “Chemical” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad