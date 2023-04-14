Post Malone Switches Things Up With New Pop Single ‘Chemical’: Stream It Now

Just in time to soundtrack Coachella and almost a year after his chart-topping fourth studio album Twelve Carat Tooth, Post Malone returns with a pop-centric, summer-ready single, “Chemical.”

The chorus is bright and catchy, a contrast from much of the 27-year-old artist’s more moody and somber offerings. He initially teased the song on Wednesday (April 12), sharing a 15 second clip with fans on Twitter in a tweet that read, “Chemical out Friday.”

While the track’s production boast a happy vibe, the lyrics tell a more on-brand story for the Utah-based artist. “Fresh out of the party / Smoking in the car with you / Seven nation army / Fighting in the bar with you,” he sings in the chorus.

On Thursday (April 13), Post Malone shared a photo of himself on Instagram smoking in a car (likely a play on the chorus), writing, “A big cheers to all my big special gamers out there Please listen to my new song tonight at midnight. I love you.”

In his 2022 cover story, Post Malone told Billboard that he was “trying to rebuild” himself amidst label pressures surrounding his art. “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

Listen to “Chemical” below.