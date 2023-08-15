Post Malone Nervously Sings ‘Sunflower,’ ‘Circles’ & More Hits for NPR’s Tiny Desk: Watch

Someone very special was posted up at NPR’s offices this week: Post Malone, making his Tiny Desk Concert debut on the heels of his new album Austin.

Posty’s voice sounded a little rough around the edges during the four-song performance, which he explained was due to the strain of his ongoing If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour. After joking about how nervous he felt to perform on the web series, he noted: “I’m on tour, and my voice is ‘balls’ right now, so I appreciate you guys listening and putting up with that.”

The rock star kicked off his set with “Sunflower,” his 2019 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash with Swae Lee written for the Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Next, with the help of a string quartet and backup singers, he transformed his 2017 single “I Fall Apart” into an emotional, folksy ballad.

“You guys f–king rock, thank you for being nice to me,” Post told the crowd halfway through the set.

The 28-year-old artist went on to sing “Circles,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in 2019-20, before closing out with “Enough Is Enough,” a song from his July 28 album Austin. Both songs got the rootsy, full-band acoustic treatment as well, with Post playing acoustic guitar throughout the entire concert.

“I’m sweating my a– off,” he confessed after the performance concluded. “This is like a dream for me.”

Austin debuted last week atop both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart as well as the Top Alternative Albums chart, and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in its first week. On top of his tour schedule, Post has been hard at work promoting the record, making stops on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Watch Post Malone’s Tiny Desk concert above.