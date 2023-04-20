Watch Post Malone Interview Two NASA Astronauts in Space for Earth Day

Houston, we have a Posty. On Thursday (April 20), Post Malone surprised NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station to celebrate Earth Day.

After making contact with astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg of Crew-6, the rapper introduced himself over a video feed by his legal name, Austin, and said, “I’d imagine you guys, up there, have the most baller view in the universe,” before asking what the space explorers can see of the planet’s weather patterns.

“That’s actually my favorite thing to do in looking out the window,” Bowen replied. “I spend a lot of time at sea, we’ve got a lot of ocean to look at. So I look at the cloud patterns and one of the most amazing things you get to watch…I was doing a workout and I started noticing flashes, that lightning storms, thunderstorms at night are absolutely incredible. And the size of them can be absolutely amazing; they can stretch over large portions of any land mass. It’s just amazing to watch the weather that way.”

Later, Posty asked Hoburg, a new flight engineer on his first trip to the space station, what some of his first impressions were of life in space. “Before I came up, people told me two things I would notice when I look out the window. One, that there are no borders. Looking all around the world, you don’t see borders,” the astronaut said. And number two, just how thin the atmosphere is. And both of those things are strikingly, strikingly true from up here.”

“Any reflections on our big blue plant and Earth Day?” the “Twelve Carat Toothache” rapper then asked, leading the younger astronaut to conclude, “Earth is such a special place. It reminds me of, maybe, a camping trip where you go to these amazing vistas, you see these amazing beautiful scenes, but at the end, you want to come home. Being up here, the vantage point is just incredible. Every day, looking out and seeing that incredible horizon and our big blue marble, it’s such a special place and I’m so privileged and honored to get to be up here and have this experience.”

Watch Posty chat with the astronauts on the International Space Station below.