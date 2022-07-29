Post Malone Is Challenging a Fan to Beat Him in ‘Magic: The Gathering’ With a $100,000 Prize

Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Are you a Magic: The Gathering wizard? Post Malone wants to put one lucky fan’s skills to the test for the chance to win $100,000.

Live shopping platform Whatnot announced on Friday (July 29) that it’s teaming up with the “Cooped Up” singer and gaming enthusiast to offer the opportunity to play against Post in a Magic: The Gathering one-on-one match on August 11.

“I absolutely love Magic: The Gathering and I can’t wait to link up with Whatnot and battle it out with the winner,” the Grammy nominated star said in a press statement.

“We built Whatnot with the ethos of offering hands-down the best experiences for the most passionate enthusiasts, hobbyists, and collectors. Post Malone, both as an artist and as a person, fits perfectly into this growing and supportive community,” added John Walters, Whatnot’s head of special projects. “As a multi-talented artist with skills that extend beyond music — and as an avid Magic: The Gathering player and formidable opponent — we’re looking forward to seeing him battle it out live with one of our dedicated fans.”

The big event, aptly called the “Mana Y Mana: The Post Malone Magic Battle,” will take place in two parts. It all begins on August 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT here, when Post will go live on the Whatnot app, hosting a giveaway and randomly selecting a winner to play against him. Viewers will be able to enter by clicking the “Enter Giveaway” button on their screen.

Don’t worry if you’re a Magic: The Gathering beginner. The selected gamer, if inexperienced, will be trained by 2011 MTG Champion Reid Duke.

The main event goes down on August 11 here. The giveaway selection winner will be flown out to Los Angeles for the main gameplay streamed live from the Whatnot app. The opponent will be sitting across from Post, with a small audience of about 20 people watching and sharing commentary on the livestream — which will also have special giveaways and guests. The winner will take home $100,000 in cash.

See more information on the competition here.