Post Malone Lounges Poolside in Live Performance of ‘Green Thumb’

Post Malone is stripping things back for the rollout for his fifth studio album, Austin. The rapper’s latest set arrived on Friday (July 28), alongside an official Vevo live performance for album track “Green Thumb.”

The video features the artist sitting by the poolside after night falls. Using nothing but his acoustic guitar for accompaniment, Malone rips into the track and sings, “Drove by your house and noticed it was overgrown/ Your flowers are all dead and I thought you should know/ What happened to your green thumb that you were so proud of?/ Their bodies were scattered and starving for love/ Starving for love,” on the song’s first verse.

“Green Thumb” is the second track that received a Vevo live performance — it comes after Malone’s previous Vevo live performance of “Overdrive,” released earlier this month. “These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” Malone said in a press release. “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

Austin featured 15 other tracks, including singles “Chemical” and “Mourning, which charted at Nos. 13 and 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Prior to the album’s release, the rapper took to Instagram on May 16 and shared what the album means to him and his artistry.

“This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment,” he wrote. “Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to f—ing party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love.”

Watch Malone’s performance for “Green Thumb” in the video above.