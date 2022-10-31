Post Malone Helps Couple Have the Sweetest Gender Reveal at Concert

Post Malone is known for greeting his fans at concerts and signing autographs, but he took his fan interactions up a notch when he helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby on the way.

In a clip shared to TikTok from the “Congratulations” star’s show in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday night (Oct. 28), Post is seen signing a poster that was handed to him by a couple, who begin asking him to open the envelope taped to the poster, and reveal the gender of the baby.

“You want me to just tell you?” Post asks them, before confirming, “You didn’t see it? Y’all didn’t see it?” He then opens the envelope, and immediately, his jaw drops. He excitedly holds up the piece of paper, which reads, “It’s a girl!”

“You’re going to be a girl dad!” the star sweetly tells the father-to-be.

Post Malone himself is also a girl dad, as he welcomed his first child — a daughter — with his longtime girlfriend earlier this year. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe before the baby’s birth, Post said he’s “pumped beyond belief” to be a father, something he’s been dreaming about since he was a kid who walked around with a baby doll all the time. “I thought that was the coolest thing,” he said of his doll. “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

Watch the adorable gender reveal below.