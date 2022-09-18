Post Malone Takes a Bad Spill After Stepping Into ‘Big A– Hole in the Stage’ During St. Louis Concert

Post Malone took a nasty spill during his Missouri concert on Saturday (Sept. 17).

Midway through his show at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center, during a performance of his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Circles,” the 26-year-old superstar singer accidentally fell into an open trap door in the stage.

Malone was strutting down an extended ramp when he accidentally stepped into an uncovered hole that was used to lower his guitar. After crashing hard onto the stage floor, he clutched his ribcage in immense pain before calling for medical assistance. After leaving the stage for about 15 minutes, the singer returned and thanked the audience for their patience.

Explore Explore Post Malone See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“There was a big ass hole in the stage,” he told the packed crowd.

Clearly still in pain and holding his side, Malone managed to finish with a shortened set that included “Rockstar,” “Cooped Up” (with Roddy Ricch), “Sunflower” and “White Iverson.” In total, he performed 17 songs at the St. Louis concert, which is a handful less than the 22 songs he’s been averaging during his Twelve Carat Tour, as Rolling Stone points out.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Malone took to social media the following morning to further explain what happened.

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he said in a short video on Twitter. “And there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my ass. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”

The singer added that he was taken to the hospital and given a clean bill of health. “They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he said.

At press time, Malone was still scheduled to perform at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena on Sunday.

Billboard has reached out to Malone’s representatives for further comment.

See a fan-captured video of Malone’s onstage fall in St. Louis here.