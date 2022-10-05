Post Malone Gets His Daughter’s Initials Tattooed on His Face

Post Malone‘s love for his daughter is written all over his face — literally. The rapper recently had three massive letters — “DDP” — tattooed onto his forehead in honor of his 4-month-old baby girl.

The new ink was revealed in a photo shared by Posty’s tattoo artist Chad Rowe on Instagram, who showed off the black, sprawling letters he’d placed just under the “Circles” artist’s barbed-wire tattoo, and slightly to the right of his ace of spades ink. First reported by TMZ and later confirmed by Billboard, “DDP” are the initials of Post’s daughter.

“It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up,” Rowe wrote in his caption. “So when he was in town, we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such [an] important tattoo is a huge honor.”

The Grammy nominee first revealed that he and his fiancèe were expecting a child together in May, just over a month before he went on Howard Stern’s radio show and confirmed — without giving specifics about her birth date — that his daughter had arrived.

“I want to let her make her own decisions,” he told Stern at the time, explaining why he hopes to keep further details about his little girl private.

And though he’s remaining tight-lipped about most aspects of his family, he did recently take a moment to gush about how happily he’s adjusting to his role as a dad. “She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her,” he said of baby DDP in a Friday (Sept. 30) interview with GQ.

See Post Malone’s new tattoo in honor of his daughter below: