Post Malone Takes Fans Inside His First Arena Tour With ‘Runaway’ Concert Documentary: Watch the Trailer

Post Malone‘s impressive, whirlwind career is getting the documentary treatment.

Pulse Films announced Wednesday (July 27) that it produced the one-hour concert documentary Post Malone: Runaway exclusively for Amazon Freevee, the premium free streaming service. The film, which will follow the “Circles” artist’s first arena tour, “weaves cinematic concert footage with intimate behind-the-scenes moments of Post Malone, his family, team and celebrity friends as they tour across the U.S. and Canada,” according to a description of the documentary.

In a new trailer for the upcoming documentary (watch below), Malone is seen dominating some of the world’s biggest stages. “Music is what I love to do,” he tells the camera. “I’m going to be myself and if you don’t like it, I don’t give a f—.”

From Pulse Films and Federal Films, Post Malone: Runaway was created by Hector Dockrill and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. The film is executive produced by Post’s managers Dre London, Austin Rosen and Bobby Greenleaf with Marisa Clifford.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star,’” Dockrill said in a press statement. “Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

“Post Malone is a once-in-a-generation artist,” added Sam Bridger, head of music documentaries at Pulse Films. “A musician who has consistently defied categorization and set his own creative agenda. At Pulse Films, we have always been drawn to creatives that break the mold, and so working with Post, his team, and label to document this legendary tour has been a privilege.”

Post Malone: Runaway is out on Amazon Freevee starting Aug. 12. Watch the trailer below.