Post Malone’s ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Theme Song Is Here

Post Malone performs on day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago.

Disney+‘s nostalgic reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers hit the streaming platform on Friday (May 20), updated with a fresh new theme song thanks to Post Malone.

“When you need some help to save the day / They’re never far away,” the Grammy nominated artist sings in the theme’s dynamic chorus. The song arrives alongside the rest of the film’s 29-track, Brian Tyler composed soundtrack.

Having a theme song for a kids’ film is the perfect fit for Malone, who is expecting his first child with his mystery longtime girlfriend. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Post told TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

The live-action and computer-animated adventure comedy film is based on the beloved characters Chip and Dale and the animated TV series of the same name. The Akiva Schaffer-directed reboot stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the voices of Chip and Dale, respectively. Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and KiKi Layne also appear in the star-studded film.

According to IMDB, the film follows the chipmunk duo as they live very different lives 30 years after their popular television show ended. However, after a cast member from the original series mysteriously disappears, the dynamic pair reunite and save their friend.

Watch the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers trailer below, and watch the entire film streaming now on Disney+, which you can sign up for here.