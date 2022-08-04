Post Malone Raises $200K for Charity With ‘Gaming for Love’ Twitch Series

Post Malone‘s gaming efforts are officially a success. The rapper’s “Gaming for Love” charity streaming events on Twitch have earned approximately $196,066 in revenue, Republic Records reported Thursday (Aug. 4).

The “Cooped Up” rapper capped the revenue from the charity streams on Twitch by donating $40,000 of his own funds, totaling in more than $200,000 in money raised.

The rapper participated in a total of four separate streams of Apex Legends on the platform; each stream’s earnings went to a different charity. Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way and The Trevor Project were the charities selected to benefit from each charity stream. The stream to benefit The Trevor Project included a 60-person tournament on a private server that raised $76,026.33 in a single evening. Respawn Entertainment — the creators of Apex Legends — contributed $10,000 each for the four streams, for a total $40,000. Esports brand OpTic also donated $10,000.

Malone doesn’t plan to stop his charitable efforts with the Twitch streams, either: All stream are available to watch in full via the rapper’s gaming account “Gaming for Love.” Each of the videos are available to watch for fans that missed the streams, and the videos have a donation button attached for each of the videos.

The 27-year-old has been vocal about his love of gaming in the past. During his May appearance on Hot Ones, he revealed that he’s unable to have music on while playing Elden Ring because it makes him uneasy.

“I turn the music all the way off [in Elden Ring] because it is insane. It’s literally like choirs — not of angels, [but] of demons. And they’re like, ‘We’re going to f— you up.’ There’s no way you live,” Malone explained. “After a fight, I’m shaking like this, so I have to walk outside and smoke and I’m like, ‘I have to decompress.'”

Check out Malone’s most recent Twitch stream below.