Post Malone Opens Up About Childhood Bullies & Which Tattoos He’d Remove on ‘Call Her Daddy’

Before he was a chart-topping rapper-turned-rockstar, Post Malone was just a kid who got his alias from a rap name generator and was bullied throughout school for his “weirdo” personality.

On the latest episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the “Circles” singer opened up about his humble beginnings growing up in upstate New York, sharing he used to picked on quite a bit by his classmates. “I’ve always been kind of an introverted kid,” he explained. “I loved to express, I love making music forever, I love playing games. Weird, a little weirdo.”

“I moved when I was nine, and then I used to get bullied a whole bunch in school,” he continued. “I guess for dressing the way I did. We wore skinny jeans and all that stuff, and that was just kind of like a new deal. I don’t know. And people’d throw gum in my hair… Kids are mean.”

On another note, when asked which of his famous tattoos he’d remove, Post replied, “For my mommy, something on my face.”

The 28-year-old artist is fresh off the Friday (July 28) release of his new album Austin, named after his own real first name (Post is actually his legal last time, and as he shared with Cooper, “Malone” was suggested by an online generator). He’s currently in the middle of a global trek dubbed the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour. Just after recording his Call Her Daddy episode, he performed in Boston and brought out his “Dial Drunk” collaborator, Noah Kahan, for a surprise performance.

The “Sunflower” musician also touched on his relationship to alcohol and misconceptions that he’s on drugs, both of which he spoke about previously in a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “Everybody thinks I’m on drugs,” he told Cooper. “I am not on drugs. People can see me on stage and they might take my dance moves, people are like, this is what meth looks like… like I’m not on meth.”

Listen to Post Malone’s full Call Her Daddy interview here.