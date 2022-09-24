Post Malone Cancels Boston Show Last Minute Due to Pain: ‘We’re in the Hospital’

Post Malone called off Saturday night’s concert in Boston due to pain that brought him to the hospital.

“Boston, I love y’all so f—ing much,” he wrote to fans on his social media accounts on Sept. 24, just before a scheduled performance at the city’s TD Garden. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight,” Malone said. “I’m so f—ing sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so f—ing sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry.”

TD Garden also shared the news on Twitter, noting that the show was “being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The concert cancelation comes a week after taking a nasty spill during a show in St. Louis on Sept. 17. Malone accidentally fell into an open trap door while on stage performing his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Circles.”

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down,” he’d explained in a short video on on Twitter. “And there’s this big a– hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my a–. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”

He said he was taken to the hospital at the time and given a clean bill of health, as well as some pain medication “so we can keep kicking a– on the tour.” Manager Dre London added that Malone didn’t break anything, bud did suffer bruised ribs.

“F U Hole,” Posty wrote a couple days later on Instagram, where he posted a performance picture in which he’s giving the middle finger to the stage shaft.

See his full message from this weekend’s update below.