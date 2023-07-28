Post Malone’s New Album ‘Austin’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The wait is finally over. On Friday (July 27), Post Malone returned with his fifth studio album, Austin. The set is available to listen to on streaming services now.

The album contains a total of 17 tracks — “Don’t Understand,” “Novacandy,” “Too Cool to Die,” “Sign Me Up,” “Socialite,” “Something Real” “Speedometer,” “Hold My Breath,” “Enough Is Enough,” “Texas Tea,” “Buyer Beware,” “Landmine,” “Green Thumb” and “Laugh It Off” arrived with the release of the record on Friday, while tracks “Chemical,” “Mourning” and “Overdrive” were dropped as singles preceding the album’s arrival. The latter three singles charted at Nos. 13, 36 and 47 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Upon announcing the name of the project back in May, Malone revealed that recording the project was incredibly rewarding, and highlights the true nature of his artistry.

“This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment,” he wrote in a May 16 Instagram post. “Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y’all so much, and am ready to f—ing party with y’all. Cheers, and keep spreading love.”

Austin follows 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache. Toothache peaked at No. 2 on the all genre Billboard 200 chart, and became Malone’s fourth studio album to chart within the top five.

Listen to Austin below.