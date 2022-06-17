Post Malone Adds 5 More Concerts to His Twelve Carat Tour in North America

Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Post Malone is adding five new dates to his Twelve Carat Tour in North America.

The 26-year-old rapper announced on Friday (June 17) that he will perform additional concerts in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles. The 38-date tour will launch on Sept. 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., and wrap with back-to-back concerts on Nov. 15-16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Live Nation-produced trek will also make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Vancouver. Roddy Ricch will appear as a special guest on most dates, with some exceptions toward the end of September and at the beginning of October. Tickets are currently available through Live Nation’s website.

The two-month trek is in support of Malone’s newly released fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Released June 3, the 14-track set features guest spots from Ricch, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and The Kid Laroi. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning Post his fourth consecutive top five-charting project.

Earlier this week, Malone revealed the birth of his daughter and announced that he’s engaged to his girlfriend.

“[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music],” the rapper said during The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

Stern then asked if “baby girl” was in reference to his girlfriend. “That’s my daughter,” Post answered, before sharing that he keeps things private because “I want to let her make her own decisions.”

When the host wanted to clarify with Malone if his unidentified partner is his girlfriend or his wife, the “Congratulations” star revealed that “she’s my fiancée.”

Malone has yet to confirm when the baby was born, or her name.