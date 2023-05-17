Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Jai Paul & Nelly Furtado Lead Portola 2023 Lineup

San Francisco’s Portola festival is coming back hot in its second year, with a lineup headed by Eric Prydz and Skrillex.

Announced today (May 17), the lineup puts Prydz in the Friday night headlining slot with his lauded visual spectacle HOLO and Skrillex topping the bill for Saturday. The festival returns to the city’s Pier 80 on September 30-October 1.

The festival will also features shows from Jai Paul (who performed live for the first time ever at Coachella this past April), pop queen Nelly Furtado, U.K. legends Underworld, Rina Sawayama, FKJ, Major Lazer b2b Major League DJz, Dom Dolla, Hot Chip, Labrinth, Thundercat, Polo & Pan, Roisin Murphy, Purple Disco Machine, Charlotte de Witte, Basement Jaxx, Overmono and a flurry of other DJs, producers and artists spanning house, techno, indie electronic, R&B and well beyond. See the complete lineup below.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Eric Prydz Skrillex See latest videos, charts and news

Produced by Goldenvoice, Portola is again happening at Pier 80, a million square foot maritime shipping pier owned by the Port of San Francisco. Tickets for Portola 2023 go on sale Monday, May 22.

The festival was conceived and is produced by Goldenvoice’s Senior vp/talent buyer Danny Bell, who was recently featured in Billboard‘s 40 Under 40 list and who last year told Billboard that “one of the things I learned from from [Goldenvoice CEO and Coachella Co-Founder] Paul [Tollett], just how personal you can make these lineups and see how people are more interested in a festival with a personality and a concept behind it instead of just a collection of artists that on paper seem as if they could sell a certain amount of tickets at a certain ticket price.”