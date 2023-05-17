×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Skrillex, Eric Prydz, Jai Paul & Nelly Furtado Lead Portola 2023 Lineup

The festival will return for its sophomore year this September in San Francisco.

Portola 2022
Portola 2022 Alive Coverage

San Francisco’s Portola festival is coming back hot in its second year, with a lineup headed by Eric Prydz and Skrillex.

Announced today (May 17), the lineup puts Prydz in the Friday night headlining slot with his lauded visual spectacle HOLO and Skrillex topping the bill for Saturday. The festival returns to the city’s Pier 80 on September 30-October 1.

The festival will also features shows from Jai Paul (who performed live for the first time ever at Coachella this past April), pop queen Nelly Furtado, U.K. legends Underworld, Rina Sawayama, FKJ, Major Lazer b2b Major League DJz, Dom Dolla, Hot Chip, Labrinth, Thundercat, Polo & Pan, Roisin Murphy, Purple Disco Machine, Charlotte de Witte, Basement Jaxx, Overmono and a flurry of other DJs, producers and artists spanning house, techno, indie electronic, R&B and well beyond. See the complete lineup below.

Related

LP Giobbi

'The Biggest Currency You Can Be Gifted Is Belief': Dance Music's Favorite Deadhead LP Giobbi On…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Eric Prydz

Skrillex

See latest videos, charts and news

Produced by Goldenvoice, Portola is again happening at Pier 80, a million square foot maritime shipping pier owned by the Port of San Francisco. Tickets for Portola 2023 go on sale Monday, May 22.

The festival was conceived and is produced by Goldenvoice’s Senior vp/talent buyer Danny Bell, who was recently featured in Billboard‘s 40 Under 40 list and who last year told Billboard that “one of the things I learned from from [Goldenvoice CEO and Coachella Co-Founder] Paul [Tollett], just how personal you can make these lineups and see how people are more interested in a festival with a personality and a concept behind it instead of just a collection of artists that on paper seem as if they could sell a certain amount of tickets at a certain ticket price.”

Portola 2023 poster
Portola 2023 poster

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad