Which Album Are You Most Excited for This Year? Vote!

We at Billboard want to know which 2022 album you are most excited to hear.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd Matt Baron/Shutterstock

2022 is officially here, and that means a whole year of new music.

Plenty of big-name artists have already confirmed highly anticipated releases for this year, including The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM out on Friday (Jan. 7) and Jason Aldean‘s Georgia out on April 22.

However, a bunch of stars have also announced albums without a specific release date, including Machine Gun Kelly‘s Born With Horns, Kid Cudi‘s Entergalactic, Saweetie‘s Pretty Bitch Music, Weezer‘s Seasons series and Camila Cabello‘s Familia.

Whether the release date is confirmed or not, we at Billboard want to know which 2022 album you are most excited to hear? Vote below!

 

