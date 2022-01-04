Which Album Are You Most Excited for This Year? Vote!

2022 is officially here, and that means a whole year of new music.

Plenty of big-name artists have already confirmed highly anticipated releases for this year, including The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM out on Friday (Jan. 7) and Jason Aldean‘s Georgia out on April 22.

However, a bunch of stars have also announced albums without a specific release date, including Machine Gun Kelly‘s Born With Horns, Kid Cudi‘s Entergalactic, Saweetie‘s Pretty Bitch Music, Weezer‘s Seasons series and Camila Cabello‘s Familia.

