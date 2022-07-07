Which Verzuz Competitors Do You Want to See Perform Together Again? Vote!

For the first time since their epic Verzuz battle, Mario and Omarion are set to share the stage once more — together, not against each other, this time.

The duo will be performing in Mario’s home state of Maryland next month for Femme It Forward Presents: Serenade, which will be held at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in National, Harbor, Md., on July 29.

Mario and Omarion’s upcoming onstage reunion has us reminiscing on some other major Verzuz battles from Swizz Beats and Timbaland‘s popular musical face-off challenge, and we want to know what other competitor’s you’d like to see perform together.

Let us know by voting in the poll below.