×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Which Verzuz Competitors Do You Want to See Perform Together Again? Vote!

Let us know which former Verzuz competitors you'd like to see join forces to perform onstage by voting in our poll.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland attend The Dean Collection X BACARDI Untameable House Party on Dec. 4, 2015 in Miami. Frazer Harrison/GI for Bacardi

For the first time since their epic Verzuz battle, Mario and Omarion are set to share the stage once more — together, not against each other, this time.

The duo will be performing in Mario’s home state of Maryland next month for Femme It Forward Presents: Serenade, which will be held at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in National, Harbor, Md., on July 29.

Mario and Omarion’s upcoming onstage reunion has us reminiscing on some other major Verzuz battles from Swizz Beats and Timbaland‘s popular musical face-off challenge, and we want to know what other competitor’s you’d like to see perform together.

Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad