Who Are You Most Excited to See at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show? Vote!

We want to know who you're most excited to see perform at this year's halftime show.

Super Bowl 2022 is just days away, and the halftime show is set to be a hip-hop masterclass as a star-packed concert led by Dr. Dre will be taking the stage.

EminemSnoop DoggMary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be joining Dre for the Big Game performance, and with such a high-profile lineup, we want to know who you’re most excited to see perform.

Let us know by voting below. Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, meaning Dre and his crew will probably take the stage sometime between 8 and 8:30.

