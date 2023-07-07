×
What’s Your Favorite ‘From the Vault’ Track From Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’? Vote!

Let us know your favorite of Taylor Swift's previously unreleased Speak Now songs by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded albums are always exciting, especially given that she drops previously unheard tracks “From the Vault” along with her new versions of the original tracklist.

The superstar’s re-recording of her 2010 studio album Speak Now arrived at midnight on Friday (July 7), and it includes all 16 songs from the original and deluxe versions of the project, plus six never-before-heard “From the Vault” tracks with two collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Swift wrote last month, when she revealed the track listing. The other (solo) vault songs on the updated Speak Now are “When Emma Falls In Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”

What’s your top “From the Vault” track off Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)? Let us know by voting below.

