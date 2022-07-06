Which Music Group Would You Like to See Reunite? Vote!

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Aeropostale, at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2012 in New York City.

There comes a time in the lifespan of many popular music groups where things come to a (temporary) end. Most recently, Why Don’t We announced on Wednesday (July 6) that due to legal troubles on the business side of their careers, they will be taking a hiatus.

The five-member band joins a long list of superstar bands that bring their musical journeys to a pause, usually to focus on ventures as individuals. While some groups have partially reunited on stage (i.e. four *NSYNC members joining Ariana Grande during her 2019 Coachella set or Spice Girls‘ 2019 reunion tour sans Posh Spice), we want to know which of the groups on hiatus from our list here you’d like to see reunite in full — for a tour, album or even just one performance.

Let us know by voting below. Please note that while BTS is included in our list, they are not included in the poll, as in a statement to Billboard, a spokesperson for BTS clarified that “they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.” Jung Kook also followed up to ease fans’ worries, saying in a VLive that BTS isn’t disbanding.