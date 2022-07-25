What’s Your Favorite Lizzo Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

It’s “About Damn Time” Lizzo got another Hot 100 chart topper, as the TikTok-viral hit made its way to the top of the tally dated July 30, 2022.

The track marks her second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks beginning in September 2019. “About Damn Time” is also Lizzo’s fifth song to make the Hot 100 in total, following jams like “Good As Hell,” “Juice” and her Cardi B collaboration, “Rumors.”

