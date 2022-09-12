Who Should Be the First Musical Guest on ‘SNL’ Season 48?

Saturday Night Live is returning for its 48th season, and the iconic NBC sketch comedy show announced on Monday (Sept. 12) that the newest season will premiere on Oct. 1.

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not be returning for the new season, and SNL has yet to announce its new cast.

Additionally, celebrity hosts and musical guests for season 48 are still unknown, leaving music fans to guess who might grace the stage this fall. Should Taylor Swift make her comeback to SNL amid the release of her upcoming album Midnights? Or perhaps Harry Styles should bring Harry’s House to NBC with a performance of his Hot 100 chart-topper “As It Was”?

