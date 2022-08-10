×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

What’s Your Favorite Feature on a Beyoncé Song? Vote!

Let us know your top feature on a Beyoncé song by voting in our poll.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on Jan. 25, 2020 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/GI for Roc Nation

Throughout her illustrious career, Beyoncé has been no stranger to a superstar feature. In her seven studio albums, the singer has teamed up with Nicki Minaj, James Blake, Kanye West, Shakira, her husband Jay-Z and many more to create some of the biggest songs of the 2000s and 2010s.

Explore

Explore

Beyoncé

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Bey’s most recent album, Renaissance, is also brimming with new features, samples and writing credits: Grace Jones and Tems make blockbuster appearances on mid-album banger “Move,” while rapper Beam opens up the high-powered “Energy.”

We want to know what your favorite feature on a Beyoncé song is. See our full list here, and let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad