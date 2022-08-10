What’s Your Favorite Feature on a Beyoncé Song? Vote!

Throughout her illustrious career, Beyoncé has been no stranger to a superstar feature. In her seven studio albums, the singer has teamed up with Nicki Minaj, James Blake, Kanye West, Shakira, her husband Jay-Z and many more to create some of the biggest songs of the 2000s and 2010s.
Bey’s most recent album, Renaissance, is also brimming with new features, samples and writing credits: Grace Jones and Tems make blockbuster appearances on mid-album banger “Move,” while rapper Beam opens up the high-powered “Energy.”
We want to know what your favorite feature on a Beyoncé song is. See our full list here, and let us know by voting below.