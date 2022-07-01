×
What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

From Cardi B's collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk to J-Hope's newest solo single, let us know your top music release of the week.

Music fans have a lot of jams to listen to heading into the long weekend on Friday (July 1), with some of today’s top stars rolling out some summer hits.

Cardi B took Kanye West and Lil Durk along for the aptly titled “Hot S—,” while J-Hope gave a peek into his upcoming solo project Jack in the Box with “More.” Summertime staple Calvis Harris also gave us some “New Money” feelings with 21 Savage, while City Girls teamed up with Usher for “Good Love.”

Check out our new music roundup here, and let us know your top track by voting below.

