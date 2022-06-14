Which BTS Solo Project Do You Want to See? Vote!

BTS surprised the ARMY on Tuesday (June 14) with the announcement that they are going on an indefinite “hiatus” to allow each member time to focus on solo ventures.

“We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM said during an hourlong FESTA dinner video. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.” He said that whenever he writes lyrics and songs, the story and message he wants to spread is very important, “but it was like that was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story I should tell now.”

RM also announced that their individual mixtapes will now be treated more like proper albums, with J-Hope slated to be the first member to officially step out on his own as the group start “showing our individual colors.”

