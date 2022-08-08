×
Who Should Britney Spears Collaborate With Next? Vote!

Let us know who you think Britney Spears should collaborate with next by voting in our poll.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears performs at the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 on December 02, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/PA

Britney Spears is back in the music scene, as a free woman this time.

The star will be teaming up with Elton John for their upcoming collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” a duet of John’s 1972 hit, “Tiny Dancer.”

The song will mark the pop princess’ first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November, which has us at Billboard wondering who she might want to collaborate with next. Will it be her wedding guests Selena Gomez or Madonna? Or perhaps a fitting “Break My Soul” remix with Beyoncé?

Let us know who you’d like to see Brit team up with by voting below.

Britney Spears

