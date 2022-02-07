Who Are You Most Excited to See Perform at the Brit Awards? Vote!

The 2022 Brit Awards are just around the corner, taking place at the 02 Arena in London on Tuesday (Feb. 8) with an all-star lineup of performers.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie and KSI are all set to take the stage at the event. Adele, Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz will have a big night in general, as they all lead the Brit nominations with four each. See our full nominations list here.

Ahead of the ceremony, we want to know which performer you’re most excited to see take the stage. Let us know by voting below.