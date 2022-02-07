×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Who Are You Most Excited to See Perform at the Brit Awards? Vote!

Ahead of the 2022 Brit Awards, we want to know which performer you're most excited to see take the stage.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Dan Martensen

The 2022 Brit Awards are just around the corner, taking place at the 02 Arena in London on Tuesday (Feb. 8) with an all-star lineup of performers.

Adele, Ed SheeranDaveHolly HumberstoneLiam GallagherLittle Simz, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie and KSI are all set to take the stage at the event. Adele, Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz will have a big night in general, as they all lead the Brit nominations with four each. See our full nominations list here.

Ahead of the ceremony, we want to know which performer you’re most excited to see take the stage. Let us know by voting below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad