What’s Your Favorite Song on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’? Vote!

Let us know your top pick off Beyonce's 'Renaissance' by voting in our poll.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé Mason Poole*

Beyoncé unleashed Renaissance on July 29, and ever since, fans have been flooding the Internet with excited reactions to the 16-song set.

While every single song is a dancefloor-ready hit, we at Billboard want to know which track off Renaissance is the soundtrack to your summer. Is it lead single “Break My Soul,” which has been climbing the Billboard Hot 100 since debuting at No. 15, or maybe you’re into the zodiac-themed “Virgo’s Groove?”

No matter your favorite hit, let us know by voting below.

