Which 2022 Tour Are You Most Excited For (So Far)? Vote!

After a tumultuous two years, 2022 is looking up in the music scene. Live touring is back for the time being, and a number of all-star acts will be hitting the road this year to perform for their fans.
Most recently, Bad Bunny announced a 29-date stadium tour on Monday (Jan. 24), after selling out his 36-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour and before even playing a single show from that tour — which kicks off Feb. 9.
Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi and TWICE are among the slew of other artists set to tour this year, and we at Billboard want to know who you’re most excited to see.
