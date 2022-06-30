Poison Pulls Out of Nashville Show, Reveals Bret Michaels Was Hospitalized

C.C. DeVille and Bret Michaels of Poison perform with the cast of "Rock of Ages" onstage during the 63rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2009 in New York City.

Poison was set to perform alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crüe and Joan Jett at the Nashville stop of their joint stadium tour on Thursday night (June 30), but the band pulled out after frontman Bret Michaels was taken to the hospital.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, members from Poison stepped onstage to let the audience know that Michaels was hospitalized after having “a bad reaction to medication” and will not be able to perform. According to the publication, the reaction may have been related to COVID-19.

Fans took to Twitter to seemingly confirm the hospitalization, including one attendee who said he drove from Kansas City, Mo., to see the band.

Came all the way from KC to watch poison. Bret Michaels was admitted to hospital. No poison in nashville — David Melugin (@davemelugin) June 30, 2022

The band has yet to make a public statement on the situation, and it is still unclear if Michaels will be able to perform at this weekend’s show in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday (July 2).

The massive North American tour was postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19, and then again in 2021. “To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022,” the band said in a Facebook post in May 2021. “This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!”

The mega-tour eventually kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is slated to stretch all the way through the summer, wrapping up on September 9 in Las Vegas.