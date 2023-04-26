P!nk Gracefully Shuts Down Troll Over Body-Shaming Dig: ‘You’ve Got Too Much Free Time’

P!nk put a far-right commentator in his place on Wednesday (April 26) after he attempted to troll her on social media over her appearance.

The Twitter back-and-forth started when Stew Peters posted a photo of the pop star performing on stage in a midriff-baring costume and snidely wrote, “Those aren’t child-bearing hips.”

Known for not holding back on social media, the “Never Not Gonna Dance Again” singer — and proud mom of daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon, for the record — let the troll off relatively easy, merely quote-tweeting his post and writing, “Oh, Stewie. Stewie Stewie Stewie. You’ve got too much free time,” followed by a clown emoji.

Her fans, on the other hand, were less apt to let the body shaming slide. “When Stew finds out you have a child his mind gonna be blown…” one responded, while another tweeted, “Indeed those are not ‘child-bearing’ hips, those are ‘boss mom hips’! My favourite female/mom artist by far!” A third fan pointed out, “It’s mind-numbing that people actually think this way and say these things.”

Of course, P!nk has much more than misogynistic Twitter trolls to keep her busy and winning these days. Not only did she recently release Trustfall, her ninth top 10 album on the Billboard 200, but she’s also gearing up for not one, but two tours in support of the project.

Additionally, she and pal Kelly Clarkson just raised $60,000 to benefit nonprofit No Kid Hungry by donating a signed, one-of-a-kind soundwave artwork of their duet “Broken and Beautiful.”

Read P!nk’s classy clap-back to put the Twitter troll in his place below.