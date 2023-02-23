×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

P!nk Says She’s ‘Always Felt Like a Big Sister’ to Britney Spears: ‘I’m Very Protective of Her’

The "What About Us" singer also looked back on her and Spears' 2004 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial with Beyoncé.

Pink and Britney Spears
Pink and Britney Spears attend the launch of Pepsi's new TV commercial at the National Gallery on Jan. 26, 2004 in London. Dave Benett/GI

P!nk opened up about her decades-long connection with Britney Spears in a new interview on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Speaking to People as the magazine’s latest cover star, the “So What” singer dispelled any notion of bad blood between herself and her fellow pop star. “People think I was picking on Britney on ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me,’ but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her,” she said. (Memorably, P!nk sang, “Tired of being compared to/ Damn Britney Spears/ She’s so pretty/ That just ain’t me” on the self-loathing second single off her 2001 album Misundaztood.)

Related

P!nk, pink

The Contenders: Will P!nk’s ‘Trustfall’ Land Her at No. 1? 

“I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world,” P!nk continued, though later added she’s not currently in touch with the Princess of Pop. “I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long.”

Famously, the two teamed up with Beyoncé for Pepsi’s 2004 Super Bowl commercial, during which they appeared as gladiators ready to lead a caffeinated uprising against Roman emperor Enrique Iglesias set to a cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

“What a weird deal that was. What the hell? Like, ‘What are we doing?'” P!nk reflected during the interview about the iconic ad. “Also, you’re Pepsi. You’re flying us to Rome to shoot in a fake coliseum down the street from the real Coliseum. Why are we here? We could have gone to Canada. I don’t understand. That’s Pepsi money. For a while, everything I saw that was really fancy, I was like, ‘That’s Pepsi money.’ It was bizarre.”

Earlier this month, P!nk released her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, via RCA Records and revealed her plans for a fall arena tour in support of the LP. Read her full People cover story here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad