PinkPantheress Wins BBC’s Sound Of 2022 Poll

PinkPantheress is no longer hiding in plain sight. She’s officially tipped for superstardom.

The mysterious singer-songwriter-producer is the winner of BBC Sound Of 2022 poll, an annual honor that identifies the next big thing in popular music.

The 20-year-old artist, who still chooses not to reveal her real name due to privacy concerns, was tapped by an independent music industry panel, the latest in what some are predicting will be a string of accolades.

Originally from Bath, England, the youngster came to prominence by creating her own beats on Garage Band and dropping retro-tinged demos on TikTok.

Millions tuned in, and labels paid attention. She signed with Parlophone Records last April and Elektra Records in June, and landed on Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list in October 2021, the same month her debut mixtape To Hell With It debuted at No. 20 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

“I think my biggest interest when it comes to music making is within the topline writing — as opposed to the beat production and the singing aspect,” she told Billboard for an interview published following the release of To Hell With It.

“I’m a big fan of writing lyrics, writing melodies, so I wasn’t too bothered with collaborating with other people. It’s only a good thing to get the help of a producer because I’m a terrible producer, which is why I have to sing on top of samples.”

Now in its 20th year, the Corporation’s Sound Of predicts the act who will “make it big in the music world in the coming year” and has been previously won by the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, and Jessie J.

Wet Leg, the duo of friends Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, come second on this year’s list, while Mimi Webb, Lola Young and Central Cee respectively complete the top 5.

PinkPantheress can add to her growing collection of trophies at this year’s Brit Awards, where she’s a contender in three categories.

BBC Sound Of 2022:

1. PinkPantheress

2. Wet Leg

3. Mimi Webb

4. Lola Young

5. Central Cee