Pinkfong & Hobi Prepare for a ‘Wonderstar Concert’ in Upcoming Sing-Along Film

The musical sequel will hit theaters on January 28 and 29.

Pinkfong
Pinkfong Courtesy of Pinkfong

The Pinkfong Company revealed on Thursday (Dec. 15) that its feature film Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert, is coming to theaters in 2023.

The movie is the sequel to Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure, and will feature 14 fan-favorite Pinkfong tracks including the iconic “Baby Shark” song. In Wonderstar Concert, Pinkfong and his best friend Hogi prepare for the first sing-along concert with Wonderstar friends and navigate a number challenges to present a perfect show for their fans around the world.

Since the release of “Baby Shark,” the song from South Korean firm SmartStudy, the entertainment company behind children’s content brand Pinkfong, the track peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, was covered by a ton of K-pop stars in addition to James Corden and John Legend, and did a live, 100-date North American tour. 

“We are thrilled to bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert to movie theaters around the world,” said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. “We hope this song-filled adventure will provide memorable and unique experiences that all family members can share together.”

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert is out in U.S. theaters on January 28 and 29, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.

