×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

P!nk Reveals Why Madonna ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her

"I f---ing love Madonna, and I love her no matter what," P!nk said of the Queen of Pop. "I still love her."

P!nk, pink
P!nk attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

P!nk joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday (Feb. 22) for a wide-ranging conversation on her new album Trustfall, touring, being a mother and more.

Explore

Explore

P!nk

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

At one point in the interview, Stern asked P!nk about her longtime hero, Madonna. When asked if they’re friends, the 43-year-old singer replied, “Madonna doesn’t like me.”

Related

Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson Didn't Think His '90s Classic 'Chattahoochee' Would Be a Hit

P!nk went on to call herself a “polarizing individual,” which Stern said is also a quality of Madonna’s. “She is, man. F—, I loved her,” P!nk said, before sharing that the Queen of Pop “tried to play” her on a past episode of Regis & Kelly. “I’m not the one, so it didn’t work out,” she recalled.

“It’s such a silly story,” she continued. “I f—ing love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room. So, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and was like, ‘How does it feel to meet? I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage.’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’ Didn’t work out for us.”

Earlier this week, P!nk defended Madonna after the icon blamed “ageism and misogyny” for backlash surrounding her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Let’s just give the people the respect they deserve and have earned, and be a bit nicer. Can we all be a bit nicer? I want to be nicer, to myself and others,” she told Mirror UK. “When a person walks out, the first thing I think is not, ‘Holy s— did you see their face?’ I don’t think like that. I think, ‘Holy s—, that person has been amazing for so long.'”

Watch the clip from The Howard Stern Show below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad