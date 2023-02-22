P!nk Reveals Why Madonna ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her

P!nk joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday (Feb. 22) for a wide-ranging conversation on her new album Trustfall, touring, being a mother and more.

At one point in the interview, Stern asked P!nk about her longtime hero, Madonna. When asked if they’re friends, the 43-year-old singer replied, “Madonna doesn’t like me.”

P!nk went on to call herself a “polarizing individual,” which Stern said is also a quality of Madonna’s. “She is, man. F—, I loved her,” P!nk said, before sharing that the Queen of Pop “tried to play” her on a past episode of Regis & Kelly. “I’m not the one, so it didn’t work out,” she recalled.

“It’s such a silly story,” she continued. “I f—ing love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room. So, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and was like, ‘How does it feel to meet? I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage.’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’ Didn’t work out for us.”

Earlier this week, P!nk defended Madonna after the icon blamed “ageism and misogyny” for backlash surrounding her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Let’s just give the people the respect they deserve and have earned, and be a bit nicer. Can we all be a bit nicer? I want to be nicer, to myself and others,” she told Mirror UK. “When a person walks out, the first thing I think is not, ‘Holy s— did you see their face?’ I don’t think like that. I think, ‘Holy s—, that person has been amazing for so long.'”

