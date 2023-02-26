Pink Ascends U.K. Chart With ‘Trustfall’

Pink is queen and ruler of the U.K. albums chart as Trustfall (via RCA) blasts to No. 1.

The Philly native completes a fourth title on the Official U.K. Albums Chart as Trustfall blows away its closest rival by more than 2-to-1, the Official Charts Company reports.

Trustfall is a hit on physical formats, which account for roughly two-thirds of its first-week total, according to the OCC.

Previously, the pop superstar led the chart with Funhouse (2008), Beautiful Trauma (2017) and Hurts 2B Human (2019).

With her latest feat, Pink now ties with Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Adele and Beyoncé on the list of female solo artists with the most No. 1 albums in Official Charts history. Madonna is far and away the leader on that particular tally, with 12 career U.K. No. 1 albums.

With Pink all set to hit the road in support of her ninth and latest studio set, her 2010 compilation Greatest Hits…So Far!!! returns to the U.K. top 40 at No. 34. Meanwhile, Trustfall drops at No. 1 in Australia, and at No. 2 in the United States.

Also debuting high on the latest U.K. chart, published Friday, Feb. 24, is Inhaler’s sophomore studio effort, Cuts & Bruises (Polydor). It’s new at No. 2.

Cuts & Bruises is the followup to the rock act’s 2021 leader It Won’t Always Be Like This, which made Inhaler the first Irish act to top the Official Albums Chart with their debut record in 13 years.

Completing the podium finish this week is Welsh rock outfit Those Damn Crows with Inhale/Exhale (Earache). It’s a career best for the band, which previously landed at No. 14 with 2020’s Point of No Return.

Finally, veteran British electronic duo Orbital bag a fourth top 10 appearance with Optical Delusion (London Music Stream), new at No. 6. Optical Delusion is Orbital’s tenth studio LP, and their first top 10 in 24 years. Their last shot at the top tier was 1999’s The Middle of Nowhere, which peaked at No. 4.