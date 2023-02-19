Fans Choose P!nk’s ‘Trustfall’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

P!nk‘s new album, Trustfall, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Feb. 17) on Billboard, choosing the veteran pop star’s ninth studio LP as their favorite new music release of the past week.

P!nk’s album brought in nearly 48% of the vote, beating out new music from Kelsea Ballerini (Rolling Up the Welcome Mat), Skrillex (Quest for Fire), Niall Horan (“Heaven”), Caroline Polachek (Desire, I Want to Turn Into You), and others.

Trustfall is the superstar singer’s first follow-up to her 2021 live compilation, All I Know So Far: Setlist. The new set was preceded by roller-skate-ready lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” the anthemic title track and heaven-sent ballad “When I Get There,” which is dedicated to her late father. Trustfall also contains collaborations with The Lumineers, First Aid Kit and Chris Stapleton.

Ahead of the release, P!nk sat down with Billboard for an exclusive interview about how the album came together and explained the significance of its title.

“It was so easy to name the record,” she said. “I feel like getting out of bed, and getting dressed, and dropping your kids off at school, and being in a relationship, and parenting, and participating in elections — it requires a lot of trust. And most of the time, we feel like we’re falling backwards, and we don’t know where the ground is.”

This summer, P!nk will embark on her Summer Carnival 2023 stadium tour in support of Trustfall, with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Trailing behind P!nk on the fan-voted poll was Ballerini’s post-divorce EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which brought in 24% of the vote. Placing third was Skrillex’s long-awaited sophomore album, Quest for Fire, with nearly 15% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.